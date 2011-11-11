TOKYO Shares of Olympus Corp (7733.T) were untraded with a glut of sell orders on Friday, after the Tokyo stock exchange placed the stock on its supervisory post and warned it could be delisted if it fails to report earnings by December 14.

Its shares were notionally quoted at 468 yen, down 3.3 percent from its Thursday close of 484 yen.

On Thursday, its shares were overwhelmed by sell orders and remained untraded, ending down 17 percent by their daily trading limit.

Olympus will remain a component of the Nikkei average .N225 for the time being, the Nikkei publisher said on Thursday.

