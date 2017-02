A man walks past a logo of Japanese camera and endoscope maker Olympus Corp at the company's headquarters in Tokyo May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Shares of Olympus Corp (7733.T) extended losses on Tuesday and fell more than 10 percent as the company came under more pressure to disclose details of payments made in a series of acquisitions following the unexpected dismissal of its chief executive last week.

The stock dropped as low as 1,347 yen, its lowest since March 2009, losing 46 percent from Thursday's close just before the company sacked former CEO Michael Woodford.

