TOKYO Olympus shares extended their decline into a fourth straight trading day on Wednesday, dipping by as much as 6.4 percent in early trade, adding to pressure on its managers to reassure investors over allegation by its former CEO that the company made improper M&A fee payments.

The stock dipped as low as 1,323 yen compared with a 0.8 percent gain in the Nikkei 225 benchmark index.

British former CEO Michael Woodford, who had worked for the camera maker for 30 years, has asked the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office to investigate payments made following the purchase of British medical equipment maker Gyrus.

