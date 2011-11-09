TOKYO Shares of Olympus Corp (7733.T) were untraded with a glut of sell orders on Wednesday, after the scandal-ridden company admitted the previous day to using M&A transactions to conceal past losses.

On Tuesday, Olympus slid 29 percent and by its daily limit to end at a 16-year low of 734 yen after it admitted for the first time on Tuesday that controversial acquisitions had been used to cover up losses on securities investments dating back to the 1980s, succumbing to weeks of pressure that has battered the company's share price.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)