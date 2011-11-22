A man is reflected in a sign bearing the logo of Japanese camera and endoscope maker Olympus Corp at the company's headquarters in Tokyo May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Olympus Corp (7733.T) shares rose more than 13 percent on Tuesday, continuing its climb from the last session after it said a third-party panel investigating an accounting scandal found no evidence of funds from M&A deals flowing to organized crime syndicates.

Olympus shares jumped 13.4 percent to 823 yen on the news, as fears that the Tokyo Stock Exchange would delist the company's stock faded.

Japanese police and prosecutors and securities agencies in Japan, the United States and Britain are investigating Olympus after the firm admitted this month that it hid losses on securities investments for decades, disguising some as acquisition payments and fees.

(Reporting by Mari Saito)