TOKYO Shares of scandal-hit Olympus Corp (7733.T) briefly dropped more than 10 percent after the open on Wednesday, continuing their recent volatile trade.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Olympus may have difficulty meeting its December 14 deadline to file its updated financial results and report earnings. Failure to file its earnings by the deadline would lead to automatic delisting from the Tokyo bourse.

An Olympus spokesman could not immediately comment on the article.

Olympus was down 8.2 percent at 919 yen after briefly falling more than 10 percent. It was the heaviest-traded share by turnover on the main board.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)