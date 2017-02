Olympus Corp's digital camera is seen through a show window which bears rain drops and reflects lights from traffic at an electronic shop in Tokyo December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO Shares of Olympus (7733.T) pared some losses on Wednesday after the company submitted revised earnings results for the past several years following an accounting scandal.

Olympus shares crawled back to around 1,295 yen, still down 5.5 percent on the day, from around 1,253 yen before the company restated its earnings.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)