LONDON Southeastern Asset Management, the second-largest shareholder in Olympus Corp (7733.T), has demanded an immediate probe into a crop of abnormally large advisory fees the embattled medical device maker paid as part of a $2.2 billion takeover in 2008.

The Memphis-based investor, who has held stock in Olympus since 2004, has pressed for a third party investigation into the legality of $687 million worth of payments and their recipients after former CEO Michael Woodford sparked concerns of foul play.

"The important thing to note is that we have been supportive investors of the company for some time... But post all of these allegations, we have a lot of questions, a lot of serious questions," Josh Shores, senior analyst and principal at Southeastern Asset Management told Reuters.

"We have detailed those in a letter that we have sent to the company and relevant regulators to say we need answers and it is incumbent on you -- the board and managers -- to provide the answers that are deserved in a timely fashion," Shores said.

Southeastern -- which has seen the value of its 5 percent stake in Olympus plunge by hundreds of millions of dollars since the whistleblowing scandal broke -- has also sent the letter to officials at Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission and Britain's Serious Fraud Office.

It has given the Olympus board one month from receipt of its letter to answer concerns about the payments and provide assurances about the company's corporate governance, after 51-year old Woodford was fired just two weeks after taking the CEO role and six months after becoming president.

"We were very supportive of Michael and we were very happy when he was appointed CEO," Shores added. "Up until last Friday, what we were hearing was that the company was very pleased with his performance. We had no inkling that there was this latent discontent," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Olympus' largest shareholder Nippon Life Insurance Co, also called on the company to clarify the nature of the payments to allay investor fears and stem a dramatic share sell-off that has knocked its market value by $4 billion.

Shores said Southeastern has no plans to join a rush for the exit, yet.

"The share price fall does hurt but for all the questions we have about some of the accounting and how some of the cashflow that this business generates has been spent, the medical business has not been impacted," Shores said.

"How they respond to that demand (for an investigation) will go a long way toward telling us what to do next. There's a lot of circumstantial evidence that you can make judgments on but we want to establish the facts."

