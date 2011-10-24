Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
TOKYO The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Monday it is urging Olympus daily to disclose more information on financial adviser payments, which are at the center of a governance scandal, related to its 2008 purchase of British firm Gyrus and its acquisition of three companies in Japan.
The TSE is in constant contact with Olympus to seek disclosure of relevant information to shareholders, a spokesman for the bourse said.
"If there is anything else that they need to disclose we would urge them to do so," the spokesman said.
Shares of the endoscope and camera maker fell by as much as 18 percent on Monday. Since October 14, the company's market value has fallen by almost 60 percent.
The exchange said it would also look carefully at the results of any third party investigation conducted into the M&A deals.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.