Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
TOKYO Former Olympus Corp CEO Michael Woodford said he is ready to return to the company but added the decision is up to shareholders, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.
Woodford arrived at Olympus headquarters in Tokyo earlier on Friday in a boardroom showdown a month after he was fired and went public with suspicions about the company's past M&A deals.
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.