LONDON The sacked chief executive of Olympus Corp said the resignation of the Japanese company's chairman and president was "a start" but noted his replacement had also failed to demand explanations about hefty fees linked to acquisitions.

"(Shuichi Takayama) is a nice guy," Woodford told Reuters by telephone on Wednesday. "This is a start.

"But he's been on the board...If he had stood up and said we should discuss this (Woodford's concerns about unexplained payments) and not voted with the board -- if he had a conscience and concern ... But he hasn't done that.

"Let's listen to the news conference."

Olympus, which kicked off a news conference in Japan, said Tsuyoshi Kikukawa has stepped down amid a widening corporate governance scandal engulfing the camera and endoscope maker, which has sent the group's shares plunging by more than 50 percent.

Takayama, a managing director of the company, was appointed to replace him as president.

Kikukawa had taken over as Olympus's chief executive after the company abruptly fired British CEO Woodford on Oct 14.

Woodford, whose concerns about fees include an "extraordinary" $687 million to unidentified advisers linked to a $2.2 billion British acquisition in 2008, has called for the resignation of the whole Olympus board and an external forensic examination of the company's books.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley)