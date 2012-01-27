WASHINGTON Antitrust regulators sued to block Omnicare's bid to buy rival PharMerica Corp, saying the combination would harm competition and allow Omnicare to raise the price of drugs for Medicare Part D consumers.

Omnicare and PharMerica are the top two companies in the long-term pharmacy services sector, which provide drugs and other goods to nursing homes, assisted-living centers, and other long-term care facilities, the Federal Trade Commission said.

"If Omnicare is allowed to purchase its biggest and only national competitor, it will diminish competition and raise health care costs - leaving taxpayers and patients to foot the bill," Richard Feinstein, director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, said in a statement. "The Bureau will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to prevent these sorts of anticompetitive deals."

Omnicare made its $441 million hostile offer for PharMerica last year.

The two companies have 250 pharmacies nationwide, according to the trade group Long Term Care Pharmacy Alliance.

(Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Gary Hill and Tim Dobbyn)