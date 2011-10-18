Top U.S. advertising and marketing services company Omnicom Group Inc's (OMC.N) quarterly profit beat market estimates for the fourth straight quarter even as some of its global peers have warned of a slowdown in ad spending.

Omnicom's sales rose 13 percent during the quarter, driven by a 22 percent jump in its international sales, which account for nearly half the company's overall revenue.

The better-than-expected results come at a time when many ad agencies have indicated concerns over a possible double-dip recession in the United States and the debt crisis in Europe affecting their business.

Omnicom's performance, however, bodes well for its U.S. peers such as Interpublic Group (IPG.N), Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR.O), and Focus Media Holding Ltd FMCN.O, which are yet to report third-quarter results.

WPP (WPP.L), the world's largest advertising company, said in September it was not yet seeing fears of economic doom filtering down to customers.

Omnicom, whose clients include Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), said July-September net income rose to $201.4 million, or 72 cents a share, from $172.9 million, or 57 cents a share, a year ago.

Omnicom is home to advertising, media and public relations agencies such as BBDO Worldwide, DDB Worldwide, TBWA Worldwide and Fleishman-Hillard, and is known for its famous "Got Milk?" advertising campaign.

Sales from the United States rose 5 percent to $1.7 billion.

Advertising sales, which account for 45 percent of total revenue, rose 15 percent. Customer relationship management (CRM) sales, representing 37 percent of sales, rose 14 percent.

Analysts, on an average, expected a profit of 70 cents a share on sales of $3.3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the New York-based company, which have fallen 12 percent since it reported second-quarter results in July, closed at $41.80 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)