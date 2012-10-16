Omnicom Group Inc (OMC.N), the largest U.S. advertising and marketing services company, posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as a rise in domestic revenue made up for a decline in international income.

Net profit rose slightly to $203.9 million, or 74 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $203.7 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier, reflecting fewer shares outstanding.

Omnicom, home to advertising, media and public relations agencies such as BBDO Worldwide, DDB Worldwide, TBWA Worldwide and Fleishman-Hillard, said revenue rose to $3.41 billion from $3.38 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of 72 cents per share on revenue of $3.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

International income, which accounts for nearly half of the company's revenue, declined 1.7 percent in the quarter. Domestic revenue rose 3.2 percent.

Market research group ZenithOptimedia has scaled back its forecast for global advertising spending growth this year to 3.8 percent from 4.3 percent, blaming Europe's debt crisis for squeezing corporate marketing budgets.

Omnicom competes against WPP Plc (WPP.L), Interpublic Group (IPG.N) and Publicis Groupe (PUBP.PA).

Omnicom shares closed at $52.46 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

