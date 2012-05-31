Campbell Soup's shares slide after sales miss
Campbell Soup Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups, sending its shares down 8 percent.
Image sensor maker OmniVision Technologies Inc (OVTI.O) reported a quarterly profit that missed Wall Street expectations and forecast weak earnings for the current quarter, as inventory write-downs dented its gross margins.
OmniVision shares were down 5 percent at $15.40 in after-market trade, after closing at $16.18 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
The company -- which makes back-lit image sensors for most Apple Inc (AAPL.O) products and for Motorola's Droid series of handsets -- has faced intensifying competition in recent times as several companies, including Sony Corp (6758.T), launched similar sensors.
OmniVision's stock price has halved since last July as it lost a major contract to supply image sensors for Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) latest phone iPhone 4s to Sony.
The company -- which pioneered imaging sensors that use both sides of a chip to deliver better quality in a smaller-sized camera -- forecast first-quarter adjusted earnings of 16 cents to 27 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting 29 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company expects first-quarter revenue of $235 million to $255 million, while analysts are expecting $219.2 million.
OmniVision's net income for the fourth quarter was $2.7 million, or 5 cents per share, compared with $34 million, or 56 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 20 cents per share.
Revenue fell 15 percent to $218.5 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 22 cents a share, on revenue of $205.4 million.
Gross margin for the fourth quarter fell to 22.5 percent, from 30.7 percent a year earlier.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
Pioneer Energy Services Corp said it expected revenue from its biggest unit, which provides oil field services, to rise by as much as 30 percent in the first quarter, with more oil companies drilling and completing wells.
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc , one of the world's largest hoteliers, reported a slightly better-than-expected yearly profit rise and said it would return $400 million to investors via a special dividend and share consolidation.