BANGALORE OmniVision Technologies Inc OVTI.O forecast second-quarter results well below estimates, hinting at a loss of market share in its key smartphone image sensor business, sending its shares down 25 percent in extended trade.

The company, which supplies illumination products for smartphones, has Apple Inc (AAPL.O) as one of its biggest customers.

OmniVision shares had come under pressure earlier this year amid investor concerns that Sony Corp (6758.T) may replace it as Apple's image sensor supplier for the next iPhone.

"The miss in revenue (view) is so significant that it has to imply some sort of a share-loss situation on the smartphone side," Needham & Co analyst Rajvindra Gill said.

The company, which supplies sensors for HTC Corp's EVO (2498.TW) and Motorola Inc's Droid X, sees second-quarter adjusted earnings of 52-64 cents per share on revenue of $255-275 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting second-quarter earnings of 81 cents per share on revenue of $305.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter net income rose to $42 million, or 68 cents per share, from $16.9 million, or 30 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, the company earned 76 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $276.1 million from $193.1 million in the same period previous year.

Analysts expected first-quarter earnings of 71 cents per share on revenue of $276.6 million.

The dismal outlook from Omnivision -- whose quarterly profit has topped market estimates for many quarters now -- spooked investors.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based OmniVision, which counts Foxconn International (2038.HK) among its major customers, were down at $17 in extended trade after closing at $24.82 on Thursday on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)