OmniVision Technologies Inc OVTI.O slashed its second-quarter revenue forecast on an unexpected cutback in orders, reinforcing fears that the camera sensor maker may have lost a key contract from top customer Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

Shares of the company fell almost 18 percent to $14.81 in morning trade Monday on Nasdaq. They have lost over 30 percent since late August when the company projected weak second-quarter results, sparking fears of share loss at Apple for the first time.

OmniVision now sees second-quarter revenue of $212-$217 million, down from its prior view of $255-275 million and lower than analysts' estimate of $260.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

OmniVision supplies back-lit image sensors that are used in most Apple products, including the iPhone 4, and Motrorola's (MMI.N) Droid series of handsets.

However, several companies, including Sony 6578.T, have launched similar sensors, and some technology blogs have identified the Japanese company as a supplier for iPhone 4S -- the latest iPhone with an upgraded 8 megapixel camera.

Analysts said the revenue warning gives credence to market speculation on the contract loss and fears that Apple could be shifting away from Omnivision.

"The speculation is that Omnivision, while they are in most of Apple's sockets today, have lost the company's flagship 8 megapixel socket for the iPhone 4S to Sony," said Morgan Keegan analyst Harsh Kumar.

"The stock is down because they guided down. We know that smartphone trends are healthy and we know that Apple is doing really well .... and it fuels the whole thing that (Omnivision) is losing share at Apple."

The company, which also counts HTC Corp (2498.TW) as a customer, pioneered imaging sensors that use both sides of the chip to deliver better quality in a smaller-sized camera, a product segment that Sony entered about a year ago.

"OmniVision stated that it has seen an unexpected cutback in orders for key projects in production ... We believe this includes orders from Apple for the iPhone 4S," JP Morgan analyst Paul Coster wrote in a note.

OmniVision, which also announced a share buyback of up to $100 million, was not immediately available for a comment.

