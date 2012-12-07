VIENNA Austrian energy group OMV (OMVV.VI) may buy RWE's (RWEG.DE) stake in the Nabucco gas pipeline project that aims to bring Caspian supplies to Europe, OMV Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss said on Friday.

"We are in talks with RWE about taking over their shares but not for the long term," Roiss told business journalists. Both companies own 16.6 percent stakes in the project.

A source familiar with the matter had told Reuters on Sunday that German group RWE may soon quit the Nabucco project and could sell its stake in the scheme to OMV.

RWE said in May it was reviewing strategic requirements regarding the Nabucco project.

