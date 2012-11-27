Time Warner to sell TV station as it seeks AT&T merger OK
WASHINGTON Time Warner Inc said on Thursday it plans to sell a broadcast station in Atlanta to Meredith Corp , which could help speed the company's planned merger with AT&T Inc .
NEW DELHI ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) partners in Kazakhstan's Kashagan field have 60 days to exercise pre-emption rights to prevent India's ONGC Videsh from buying an 8.4 percent stake held by the U.S. company, the Indian firm's managing director said.
D.K. Sarraf told Reuters the Kazakhstan government has six months to approve the deal after expiry of the 60-day period for the partners to express their right of first refusal.
"The deal has to be approved within 240 days," Sarraf said.
Kashagan field is jointly controlled by state-run KazMunaiGas and six international companies, including Eni (ENI.MI), ExxonMobil (XOM.N), Inpex Corp (1605.T), Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), and Total (TOTF.PA).
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)
PARIS French carmaker PSA Group is planning an engineering blitz to redevelop Opel's core models with its own technology if it succeeds in buying General Motors' European arm, company sources and advisers told Reuters.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) could encourage other Gulf countries to list their oil assets, a leading regional economist said, but the oil giant must clear uncertainties over taxation, OPEC policy and ownership of crude.