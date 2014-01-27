Unilever review covers costs, deals, balance sheet: FT
LONDON Unilever is considering returning cash to shareholders, making medium-sized acquisitions and more aggressive cost cuts as part of its business review, the Financial Times reported.
Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) is in talks to acquire Spain's main cable operator Grupo Corporativo ONO SA IPO-ONO.MC, which could derail ONO's plans for an initial public offering, Bloomberg news reported, citing sources.
A deal could be announced in the next few weeks, Bloomberg quoted one of the sources as saying.
Vodafone and ONO could not be reached for a comment outside of regular working hours.
Sources told Reuters in December that Ono, once listed, would likely be a takeover target for bigger competitors Vodafone (VOD.L) and Orange (ORAN.PA), which are trying to capture a larger share of the Spanish market to make headway against former monopoly Telefonica (TEF.MC).
PARIS Hedge fund TCI called on Wednesday for the chairman of Safran to be removed from his position unless he canceled Safran's planned takeover of struggling peer Zodiac Aerospace .
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group said on Tuesday that it was exploring options, including changes to its capital structure or a sale, as it seeks relief from a swelling debt load amid renewed buyout interest from Hudson's Bay Co .