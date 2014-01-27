A man checks his mobile phone as he walks past a shop displaying the Vodafone logo on its shutter in Mumbai January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) is in talks to acquire Spain's main cable operator Grupo Corporativo ONO SA IPO-ONO.MC, which could derail ONO's plans for an initial public offering, Bloomberg news reported, citing sources.

A deal could be announced in the next few weeks, Bloomberg quoted one of the sources as saying.

Vodafone and ONO could not be reached for a comment outside of regular working hours.

Sources told Reuters in December that Ono, once listed, would likely be a takeover target for bigger competitors Vodafone (VOD.L) and Orange (ORAN.PA), which are trying to capture a larger share of the Spanish market to make headway against former monopoly Telefonica (TEF.MC).

