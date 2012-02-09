Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp ONNN.O rose as much as 8 percent on Thursday, after the power-management chip maker reported quarterly results above market expectations.

Shares of the Phoenix, Arizona-based company rose to an eight-month high of $9.85 on Thursday, with close to 9 million shares changing hands by 1040 ET, and were among the biggest gainers on the Nasdaq.

On Wednesday, ON Semiconductor, which had been forced to suspend operations at its chip-making facility in Thailand by last year's floods, reported fourth-quarter results that trumped expectations. The company expects a complete recovery in the Thailand operations by the second quarter.

"We are seeing better-than-expected pro-forma gross margin expansion tailwinds as the company's Sanyo business recovers from the Thailand floods," brokerage Wedbush Securities said in a note to clients.

Tighter control over operating expenditure is also driving a faster bottom-line growth, Wedbush said, and raised its rating on the stock to 'Outperform' and its price target to $12.50 from $10.

Brokerages Citigroup, ThinkEquity and FBR Capital Markets also raised their targets on the stock, citing the reversing Thai impact and the return of demand into the PC supply chain.

ON Semiconductor shares were trading at $9.55, up 5 percent.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)