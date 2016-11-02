The primary question posed in the California Public Employees' Retirement System's recent petition for U.S. Supreme Court review is almost as arcane as an elven rune: Does the filing of a class action toll the statute of repose - as opposed to the statute of limitations - for class members in securities fraud litigation brought the Securities Act? But as six retired federal judges argued last week in an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to take the case, the answer to that question has real consequences for trial courts overseeing securities class actions, potentially undermining some of the reforms Congress passed more than 20 years ago.

If this statute of repose issue sounds vaguely familiar, that's because the Supreme Court was poised in 2014 to resolve a split between the 2nd and 10th U.S. Circuit Courts of Appeal on whether the 1973 American Pipe rule - which holds that the filing of a class action tolls the statute of limitations for class members - also applies to the statute of repose. The justices had granted certiorari to review the 2nd Circuit's conclusion in In re IndyMac that individual Securities Act plaintiffs must sue within the statute's three-year statute of repose, even if a class action raising the same allegations is already under way. (The appellate court's reasoning was very subtle but basically, the judges concluded that regardless of whether American Pipe is an equitable or legal rule, it doesn't cover defendants' substantive right to be free of new claims after the statute of repose has run.)

Just weeks before IndyMac was to have been argued, the Supreme Court dismissed the case as improvidently granted after a settlement in the underlying securities class action. Since then, as I reported last year and the Calpers' petition elucidates, courts have only become more confused about whether the filing of a class action tolls the statute of repose in securities litigation. Just within the last year, the 6th and 11th Circuits sided with the 2nd Circuit to hold that American Pipe does not toll the statute of repose. Trial judges in the 3rd, 5th and 9th Circuits, however, have reached contrary conclusions in 2015 and 2016. (Calpers' Supreme Court petition also asks the court to decide a related question, not before the justices in IndyMac, that has split the circuits: May a putative class member file an individual suit on the same causes of action before class certification is decided, notwithstanding the expiration of relevant time limitations?)

Calpers' Supreme Court lawyers at Goldstein & Russell argued in the fund's cert petition that even the 2nd Circuit panel that decided its case - affirming the dismissal on timeliness grounds of the fund's securities suit against underwriters of Lehman Brothers debt offerings - said the class action tolling issue was ripe for Supreme Court review. Several other states that oversee big pension funds for state employees agreed in an amicus brief that the Supreme Court should take the case because, by their account, the 2nd Circuit's IndyMac and Calpers decisions have effectively imposed new burdens on state pension funds to monitor securities claims.

The retired judges' brief, filed by Zuckerman Spaeder, does a great job of explaining the practical implications of the 2nd Circuit's position. The statute of repose in the Securities Act is three years. Securities class actions generally take more than three years to reach a resolution. So if investors want to preserve their right eventually to part ways with the class and bring their own suit, they must either file placeholder complaints or move to intervene in the class action.

"These filings will complicate the already difficult process of choosing a lead plaintiff in a securities class action," the judges' brief said. "They may also create competing factions of plaintiffs who may burden federal courts with duplicative filings and intra-party disputes."

The whole point of class actions, the retired judges said, is to enhance the efficiency of litigation by grouping together plaintiffs with the same claim. That purpose will be defeated if investors must file intervention motions to preserve their right to bring a future opt-out suit or to bring their own case if the investor class is not certified. And intervention motions, the brief said, must be decided individually, eating up court time.

Plaintiffs' lawyers who represent institutional investors will have to advise funds that they cannot assume someone else's class action preserves their right to sue in the future, the ex-judges pointed out. Lead plaintiffs' lawyers may even have a fiduciary duty to inform potential class members when the statute of repose is running out - adding a notice requirement, the brief said, to those enumerated in the federal rules for class actions and 1995 legislation governing private securities litigation.

It will be harder for judges to pick lead plaintiffs and lead counsel in accord with the 1995 law if a plethora of institutional investors pile into cases, according to the ex-judges. It will also be harder for judges to manage cases when investors are speaking with a multitude of voices.

Securities class actions are already among the most complex cases on the dockets of federal judges, the brief said. Upholding the 2nd Circuit's ruling on the statute of repose "would exacerbate district courts' administrative and judicial difficulties in managing" them.

The ex-judges who signed the brief are Frank Damrell, William Furgeson, Nancy Gertner, Patrick Murphy, John Ward and Alexander Williams. (All six previously filed an amicus brief in IndyMac raising similar arguments.)

I left phone and email messages for the defendants' counsel of record in the Calpers case, Victor Hou of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, but didn't hear back. The defendants' brief opposing certiorari is due on Nov. 23.