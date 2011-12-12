Shares of Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc ONXX.O fell as much as 7 percent on Monday, a day after the company said U.S. regulators will not conduct a fast-track review of its experimental myeloma drug, setting off fears of a delay in the drug's approval.

At least two brokerages said they now expect the approval of carfilzomib, designed to treat a bone-marrow cancer that afflicts about 50,000 Americans, to come later than expected.

Late on Sunday, the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had given a July deadline for a decision on the drug's approval.

"We do not assume (carfilzomib) will reach the market next year as originally modeled," Canaccord Genuity analysts wrote in a note to clients.

"We now more conservatively estimate market launch in (the second-half of 2014), pending outcome of the ongoing ASPIRE trial in second-line disease," they said, cutting their price target on the stock to $43 from $48.

BMO Capital Markets cut the price target on Onyx to $55 from $60 and noted that the FDA had raised issues related to the application being based on a single-arm study.

Shares of Emeryville, California-based Onyx were trading down 6 percent at $38.31 on Monday morning on Nasdaq. They had touched a low of $37.65 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)