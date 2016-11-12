OPEC logo is pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

ALGIERS The Saudi energy minister was visiting Algiers for talks on OPEC policy with his Algerian counterpart Nouredine Bouterfa, agreeing there should be a new date for technical committee talks, an energy source told Reuters on Saturday.

The two ministers agreed on sticking to a September Algiers deal on an output cut, the Algerian energy source said.

"We have also agreed to set a new date for the meeting of the high committee of experts which was scheduled on November 25. The new date is November 21," said the source, who asked not to be named.

OPEC members are still in talks on details of the output reduction.

In September, OPEC agreed at a meeting in Algeria on modest preliminary oil output cuts in the first such deal since 2008, with special conditions given to Libya, Nigeria and Iran, whose output has been hit by wars and sanctions.

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)