Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
DUBAI The United Arab Emirates energy minister said OPEC countries would deal with the current fall in oil prices and would take the "appropriate decision", the state WAM news agency reported on Monday.
WAM said Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui did not elaborate on the nature or kind of decision that members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will take when they meet in Vienna on Nov. 27.
WAM also cited Mazroui as saying that lower oil prices "will not constitute a disaster for the UAE", noting that the UAE has managed to diversify its economy away from oil.
Oil prices have fallen 30 percent since June, with Brent plunging from a high above $115 and U.S. crude from above $107.
Brent LCOc1 was trading at $80.00 a barrel, down 36 cents, by 0900 EST. The contract hit a one-week high of $81.61 on Friday. U.S. crude CLc1 was also down 36 cents at $76.15.
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
Boeing Co said on Thursday it had signed a $3.4 billion contract with the U.S. government through which the U.S. Army and an international customer will buy the latest Apache attack helicopter -- the Apache 'E' variant.