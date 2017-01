OPEC logo is pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

VIENNA OPEC experts have made some progress in talks on finalizing a preliminary deal to cut oil output but are yet to resolve differences over the production levels of Iran and Iraq, OPEC delegates said on Monday.

The talks have been ongoing for seven hours, the delegates said.

