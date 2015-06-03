GM remains most valuable U.S. car company, Tesla is No. 2
Tesla Inc , whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
VIENNA Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh speaking at OPEC International Seminar in Vienna on Wednesday:
* "We believe that Iran's return to the market gradually will be done, it doesn’t need so much time. Immediately or a month after lifting the sanctions we will pump half a million barrels a day, after 6-7 months we will reach 1 million barrels"
* "I’m sure that OPEC member countries will coordinate and consider Iran's return to the market, and finally this return will not have a negative impact on the market."
* Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meet on Friday in Vienna.
JAB Holdings, the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea, is in advanced talks to acquire Bakery chain Panera Bread Co as it expands its coffee and breakfast empire, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc's decision to stop licensing graphics chips from Imagination Technologies Group Plc is the clearest example yet of the iPhone maker's determination to take greater control of the core technologies in its products - both to guard its hefty margins and to position it for future innovations, especially in so-called augmented reality.