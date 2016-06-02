Dan Loeb: Trump will make hedge funds great again
NEW YORK U.S. hedge fund manager Dan Loeb is betting President Donald Trump will be good for investments thanks to his planned mix of tax cuts, reduced regulation and infrastructure spending.
VIENNA Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Thursday OPEC cannot control anything if it doesn't set individual country production quotas and insisted Tehran deserved a high quota based on historic output.
Zanganeh said a fair quota for Iran should be 14.5 percent of OPEC's overall oil output.
The group is producing 32.5 million barrels per day (bpd), which would give Iran a quota of 4.7 million bpd - well above its current output levels.
He also said he would support a Nigerian candidate for the job of OPEC secretary-general.
TOKYO Sony Corp on Thursday cut its full-year outlook for operating profit on Thursday after the Japanese TV-to-gaming group took a $1 billion writedown on its struggling movie business.
SINGAPORE/TOKYO Oil prices fell on Thursday after official data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles rose sharply, although signs that OPEC and other producers are holding the line on output cuts are helping support prices.