VIENNA Kuwaiti acting Oil Minister Anas al-Saleh said on Thursday oil at $50 to $60 a barrel is an appropriate price.

International Brent crude oil futures was just under $50 a barrel on Thursday.

Saleh also told reporters in Vienna that OPEC's strategy is working, and the organisation would make sure it continued to make it work.

Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meet on Thursday in Vienna.

