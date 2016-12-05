A person carrying an umbrella walks by the Ogranization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) headquarters in Vienna, Austria October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

LONDON OPEC will meet non-OPEC countries to finalize a global oil output-limiting pact on Dec. 10 in Vienna, the first such meeting since 2002, OPEC's secretary general said on Monday.

Mohammed Barkindo announced the meeting plan at a conference in New Delhi, according to a copy of his speech. The meeting had earlier been due to take place in Moscow.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed last week to reduce oil output by around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) beginning in January in a bid to reduce global oversupply and prop up prices.

It hopes non-OPEC countries will contribute another 600,000 bpd to the cut. Russia has said it will reduce output by around 300,000 bpd.

