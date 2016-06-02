LONDON Iraqi Deputy Oil Minister Fayadh al-Nema said he expected the oil price to be $55 to $65 per barrel in the second half of this year.

He was speaking to reporters in Vienna on Thursday. International Brent crude oil futures were just under $50 a barrel on Thursday.

Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meet on Thursday in Vienna.

