Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
MOSCOW Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said on Thursday that a decision by OPEC to leave its output unchanged despite flagging oil prices would not affect the work of the company.
"The situation on the market does not need sudden measures, nothing extraordinary is happening," Rosneft said in a statement. "Rosneft has a sufficient safety margin, given the fact that (our) net production cost is the lowest in the world -- just above 4 dollars/barrel."
Earlier on Thursday, Gulf oil producers led by Saudi Arabia on Thursday won the case for keeping OPEC output unchanged, overriding calls from poorer members of the exporters' group for action to halt a slide in crude prices.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.