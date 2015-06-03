GM remains most valuable U.S. car company, Tesla is No. 2
Tesla Inc , whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
VIENNA Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that no one at OPEC was suggesting the oil producer group cut production when it meets later this week.
"I have met almost everyone from OPEC and I have not heard from anyone any suggestions to reduce production," said Novak, in Vienna to speak at an OPEC seminar.
"The cycle is coming to an end and the market mechanisms are working," he said in reference to a slowdown in U.S. oil production.
Novak's country is one of the world's biggest oil producers but not a member of OPEC, which meets on Friday to decide on production policy for the next six months.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)
Bakery chain Panera Bread Co is in advanced talks to sell to JAB Holdings as the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea builds out its coffee and breakfast empire, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc's decision to stop licensing graphics chips from Imagination Technologies Group Plc is the clearest example yet of the iPhone maker's determination to take greater control of the core technologies in its products - both to guard its hefty margins and to position it for future innovations, especially in so-called augmented reality.