VIENNA Venezuela's oil minister Asdrubal Chavez said on Tuesday that the best way toward achieving stabilisation in the oil market is through agreement and active cooperation among all exporters.

In a statement ahead of Friday's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, he also highlighted the work being undertaken at a technical level by OPEC and non-OPEC countries. "In this regard, one of the proposals is the need to establish a standing technical working group ... in order to monitor the market and make recommendations to increase the effectiveness of the decision-making process of the producing countries," the statement said.

