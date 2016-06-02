VIENNA Venezuela's oil minister Eulogio del Pino proposed an "oil supply range" for individual OPEC countries, he told reporters ahead of the group's meeting in Vienna on Thursday.

Del Pino added that such a range could substitute for talks on an output ceiling.

Venezuela's crude production stood at around 2.8 million barrels per day last month, he added.

