Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri addresses the media during the presentation of OPEC's World Oil Outlook in Vienna November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

DAVOS, Switzerland OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said oil prices would soon recover after falling more than 50 percent since June.

"The price will rebound and we will go back to normal very soon," said Al-Badri, addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov in Davos, Writing by Jack Stubbs in London; editing by Susan Thomas)