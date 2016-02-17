Wall Street slips as geopolitical risks gather, earnings loom
U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday as investors assessed uncertainty stemming from rising geopolitical tensions and the upcoming corporate earnings season.
DUBAI United Arab Emirates' energy minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazrouei said on Wednesday his country supports the Doha oil producers' freeze agreement if all OPEC members and Russia follow suit.
"The UAE support and encourage the initiative of sustaining production levels if it's supported by all OPEC members and Russia," Mazrouei said on his Twitter account.
On Tuesday, OPEC power Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC Russia, the world's top two producers and exporters, agreed to freeze production at January levels if other big oil nations agree to join in.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal, editing by David Evans)
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices recorded their biggest drop in seven months in March as the cost of petroleum declined, but the underlying trend pointed to a moderate rise in imported inflation as the dollar's rally fades.