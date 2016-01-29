Undaunted by oil bust, financiers pour billions into U.S. shale
HOUSTON Investors who took a hit last year when dozens of U.S. shale producers filed for bankruptcy are already making big new bets on the industry's resurgence.
LONDON OPEC and non-OPEC countries have not yet agreed any date to hold a meeting to discuss action to support oil prices, two OPEC delegates said on Friday.
One of the delegates said such a meeting would be a better idea than holding a standalone gathering of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and ministers were discussing whether to hold one.
"The best idea is to have a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC," the delegate said. "There is no date. Maybe in February, maybe the beginning of March."
Another OPEC delegate said such a meeting would be at an expert rather than ministerial level.
