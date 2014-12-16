Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif walks down an aisle at the 69th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

DUBAI Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday regional countries were not doing enough to lift sagging oil prices that have nearly halved Iran's state revenues in six months.

"It is deplorable that the countries of the region do not cooperate on falling oil prices and their negative implications," Zarif told visiting speaker of Iraq's parliament Salim al-Jabouri, quoted by official IRNA news agency.

Iran's sanctions-hit economy has come under further strain due to falling oil prices, which Iranian leaders have attributed to political conspiracy hatched by regional rival Saudi Arabia and its Western backers, mainly the United States.

(Reporting by Mehrdad Balali)