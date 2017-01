Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks during a news briefing at the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 20, 2016. Host photo agency via Reuters

ISTANBUL Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday he expected that Russia will discuss details of an oil output freeze with OPEC nations in Vienna on Oct. 29.

Novak also said he expected that the United States would be invited to take part in the meeting.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Maria Kiselyova)