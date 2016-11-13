S&P revises Turkey's outlook to negative
Ratings agency S&P revised its outlook for Turkey to 'negative' from 'stable', citing rising constraints on policy makers' ability to tame inflationary and currency pressures.
ALGIERS Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih has said it was imperative for OPEC members to reach a consensus on activating a deal made in September in Algiers to cut oil production, according to Algeria's state news agency APS on Sunday.
"In this situation marked by a disruption in oil markets, it is imperative to reach a consensus among OPEC’s countries and to agree on an effective mechanism and accurate figures to activate the historic agreement of Algiers," APS quoted Falih saying after a meeting with Algeria's oil minister.
(Reporting by Patrick Markey)
Ratings agency S&P revised its outlook for Turkey to 'negative' from 'stable', citing rising constraints on policy makers' ability to tame inflationary and currency pressures.
LONDON U.S. President Donald Trump will again be center of attention in the coming week with any policy statements, having helped put the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and other central banks in wait-and-see mode.
DETROIT U.S. auto sales are expected to remain robust and scale a record high of 17.6 million vehicles in 2017, lifted by expected fiscal stimulus and deregulatory policies of President Donald Trump, consultancies J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Friday.