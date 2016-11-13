ALGIERS Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih has said it was imperative for OPEC members to reach a consensus on activating a deal made in September in Algiers to cut oil production, according to Algeria's state news agency APS on Sunday.

"In this situation marked by a disruption in oil markets, it is imperative to reach a consensus among OPEC’s countries and to agree on an effective mechanism and accurate figures to activate the historic agreement of Algiers," APS quoted Falih saying after a meeting with Algeria's oil minister.

(Reporting by Patrick Markey)