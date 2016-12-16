Wall St. slips as earnings, GDP data disappoint
Wall Street was slightly lower on Friday, weighed down by underwhelming corporate earnings and gross domestic product data.
TOKYO All Russian oil companies, including champion producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM), have agreed to cut crude output under Moscow's agreements with OPEC, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
Asked if Rosneft would cut production alongside other producers, Novak told reporters: "All companies agree to cut output."
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
Wall Street was slightly lower on Friday, weighed down by underwhelming corporate earnings and gross domestic product data.
BERLIN Europe and the United States will remain core to German foreign policy, but Berlin should be ready to seize new opportunities in Asia as Washington steps away from global trade deals, the new foreign minister said on Friday.
Ratings agency S&P revised its outlook for Turkey to 'negative' from 'stable', citing rising constraints on policy makers' ability to tame inflationary and currency pressures.