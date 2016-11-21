VIENNA The first day of a two-day meeting of OPEC experts to nail down details of their plan to cut oil output went well, Libyan OPEC governor Mohamed Oun told reporters.

"We are discussing. We are not disagreeing," he said after the first day of the meeting ended shortly before 1730 GMT. Asked whether the day had gone well, he said "Yes."

The second meeting of the High-Level Committee began at 0930 GMT on Monday. The committee is a technical body comprised mainly of OPEC governors and national representatives - officials who report to their respective ministers.

