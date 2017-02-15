European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
FRANKFURT General Motors (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra on Wednesday told employees that combining GM's European Opel and Vauxhall business with Peugeot (PEUP.PA) would be beneficial for both companies.
“While there can be no assurance of any agreement, any possible transaction would enable PSA Groupe and Opel Vauxhall to leverage their complementary strengths, enhancing their competitive positions for the future in a rapidly changing European market,” Barra said in message to staff, according to extracts of the message seen by Reuters.
Barra urged employees not to let speculation about Opel's fate distract the carmaker from carrying out its business.
Barra concluded by saying that no additional information could be provided at this point, “because we are simply not at that point in our discussions.”
(Reporting by Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.