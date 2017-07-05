Liberty Interactive to buy rest of HSN in $2.1 billion deal
Liberty Interactive Corp said it agreed to buy 62 percent of HSN Inc that it did not already own in a deal valued at about $2.1 billion.
BRUSSELS French carmaker PSA Group (PEUP.PA) secured unconditional EU antitrust approval on Wednesday to acquire General Motors' (GM.N) German unit Opel, a move which will help it better compete with market leader Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE).
The European Commission said the deal did not pose any competition concerns.
PSA, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, has pledged to return Opel and its British Vauxhall brand to profit.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing Robert-Jan Bartunek)
TOKYO Konica Minolta Inc said it was purchasing U.S. diagnostics company Ambry Genetics in a deal valued at up to $1 billion - an acquisition that marks a strategic shift for the Japanese firm's healthcare business as it seeks a leading position in precision medicine.
SAN FRANCISCO Symantec Corp is acquiring Israeli cybersecurity startup Fireglass, the company said on Thursday, in a small deal designed to boost its products that protect corporate email and web browsing from threats.