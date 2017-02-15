European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
PARIS A French government spokesman said on Wednesday that he understood Germany's concerns over a possible acquisition of General Motor's Opel brand by Peugeot maker PSA.
"I do not know what conditions have been laid down," spokesman Stephane Le Foll, speaking to reporters after a weekly meeting of ministers, said.
"But I understand that, from the point of view of Germany, there is a desire to preserve a vital part of their industry and to preserve jobs," Le Foll said.
German labor minister Andrea Nahles had said earlier on Wednesday that Germany was holding talks with GM and Peugeot to ensure that Opel's three plants in Germany would remain open should the U.S. carmaker succeed in selling Opel to the French company.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Jane Merriman)
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.