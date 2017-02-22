European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
LONDON/FRANKFURT/PARIS French carmaker PSA Group (PEUP.PA) expects its planned acquisition of General Motors' (GM.N) Opel division to lead to combined sales of 5 million vehicles by 2022 and save as much as 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) annually, as the talks advance towards a likely deal in early March, sources told Reuters.
PSA also plans to make swift progress on technical convergence with GM's European arm, bringing new Opel models such as the popular Corsa mini onto the Paris-based manufacturer's own vehicle architectures to slash duplication, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
Paris-based PSA and GM confirmed last week they were in talks over a PSA-Opel tie-up to create Europe's second-largest carmaker by sales after Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE).
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, Arno Schuetze and Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.