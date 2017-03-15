European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
FRANKFURT Opel Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann plans to remain in his job even after the carmaker has been sold to France's Peugeot, the German executive told German magazine Auto Motor und Sport.
Earlier this month, France's PSA Group (PEUP.PA) agreed to buy Opel from General Motors (GM.N) in a deal valuing the business at 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), raising questions about Neumann's future.
"It is important for me to stand before employees and show leadership. I have done this in the past and will continue to do so," Neumann told the magazine, adding he would work with PSA's Chief Executive Carlos Tavares.
"I think we have great respect for each other. That is why I see a good foundation for continued cooperation," the magazine quoted Neumann as saying.
PSA has pledged to run Opel as a separate company with separate management, while exploring opportunities for expanding sales of Opel cars beyond Europe.
Neumann told Auto Motor und Sport he was skeptical about introducing the Opel brand in China.
"The Chinese market is no longer the cure-all to help solve the problems on all the other markets," he said, adding his first priority would be to make Opel profitable in Europe by deepening cooperation with Peugeot rather than using resources to build up Opel in Asia.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.