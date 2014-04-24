Lennar profit beats estimates as home sales rise
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
Canadian business software maker Open Text Corp OTC.TO (OTEX.O) posted a higher third-quarter profit, helped by an increase in license and customer services revenues.
Open Text also raised its quarterly dividend by 15 percent.
The company's net income rose to $45.9 million, or 38 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $25.8 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 31 percent to $442.8 million.
Revenue from open Text's high-margin license business rose 6 percent to $73.1 million.
The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.1725 per share from $0.15 per share.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
MUNICH BMW aims to achieve record sales volume, revenues and earnings this year by ramping up production of highly profitable sports utility vehicles to help fund investments to overhaul its production system for fully electric cars.
BEIJING China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is set to post its biggest profit growth in eight years on Wednesday, as improved product design and engineering following its 2010 purchase of Sweden's Volvo helped propel it to record sales.