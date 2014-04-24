Canadian business software maker Open Text Corp OTC.TO (OTEX.O) posted a higher third-quarter profit, helped by an increase in license and customer services revenues.

Open Text also raised its quarterly dividend by 15 percent.

The company's net income rose to $45.9 million, or 38 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $25.8 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 31 percent to $442.8 million.

Revenue from open Text's high-margin license business rose 6 percent to $73.1 million.

The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.1725 per share from $0.15 per share.

