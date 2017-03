OpenTable Inc OPEN.O, an online restaurant booking service, reported a 48 percent rise in quarterly profit as more diners used its service.

Net income rose to $7.1 million, or 30 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $4.8 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $45.5 million.

The number of seated diners rose 24 percent to 34.3 million.

